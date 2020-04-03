Howard University Hospital Nurse Died of Coronavirus: Wife

A Howard University Hospital nurse died due to the coronavirus, his wife told News4.

Noel Sinkiat, 64, died March 27 at a hospital in Maryland.

“It’s just hurting so much,” said his wife, Lourdes Gerardo. “I try not to cry.”

She said her husband had flu-like symptoms March 22, went to urgent care and was tested for the coronavirus. The result came back positive after he died.

“Right now, I’m trying to cope by thinking that this is not real and he will just come back,” Gerardo said.

She is still waiting to learn the official cause of death.

She said she doesn’t know where or when her husband caught the virus.

Sinkiat worked at Howard University Hospital for four decades, his wife said.

“Our condolences go out to the family,” Howard University Hospital said in a statement. “At this time, we cannot verify the cause of his death.”

While Gerardo mourns her husband, she is also concerned about herself, saying she also tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’m just trying to make sure that I’m OK,” she said.

Howard University Hospital officials say they have increased efforts to ensure the safety of all of their health care workers.