Howard University Hails Selection of Kamala Harris for VP Candidate

D.C.’s own Howard University offered its congratulations to Sen. Kamala Harris after Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that she will be his vice presidential running mate. Harris graduated from the school in 1986.

University President Wayne A. I. Frederick called the announcement “extraordinary.”

“Senator Kamala Harris’ selection as the Democratic vice presidential candidate represents a milestone opportunity for our democracy to acknowledge the leadership Black women have always exhibited, but [that] has too often been ignored,” he said in a statement.

“As Senator Harris embarks upon this new chapter in her life, and in our country’s history, she is poised to break two glass ceilings in our society with one fell swoop of her Howard hammer! The HBCU community and I will be watching,” he continued.

From the Hilltop to Capitol Hill, congratulations to our alumna, Senator @KamalaHarris, The democratic candidate for Vice President of the United States.

Harris told The Washington Post last year that attending Howard was transformative.

“I became an adult at Howard University,” she said. “Howard very directly influenced and reinforced — equally important — my sense of being and meaning and reasons for being.”

