DC

Howard, Georgetown Report First Cases of Coronavirus

By Brianna Crummy

Getty Images

Washington DC, Howard University campus sign. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Officials from Howard University and Georgetown University announced that members of their given communities tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. 

Howard ‘s Provost Anthony Wutoh put out a statement saying that a faculty member and a student both tested positive for the coronavirus. The cases are unrelated, but both patients are under self-quarantine. 

The student tested positive after leaving the district and returning to their home state. 

Local

Maryland 1 hour ago

Maryland Orders Enclosed Malls to Close as Virus Cases Rise

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Doggie Day Care Implements Curbside Pickup

In a similar statement, Georgetown’s Chief Public Health Officer said that an on-campus professor tested positive for the virus. The press release said that the individual had not been on campus since March 2 and that they are following the proper protocol for isolation. 

The professor’s classroom and surrounding areas have been disinfected, according to the university’s statement. Montgomery County health officials are aware of the case and taking the precautions to notify anyone they believe was exposed.

This article tagged under:

DCHoward UniversityGeorgetown UniversityCoronavirus in DC AreaCoronavirus in DC
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us