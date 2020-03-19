Howard, Georgetown Report First Cases of Coronavirus

Officials from Howard University and Georgetown University announced that members of their given communities tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Howard ‘s Provost Anthony Wutoh put out a statement saying that a faculty member and a student both tested positive for the coronavirus. The cases are unrelated, but both patients are under self-quarantine.

The student tested positive after leaving the district and returning to their home state.

In a similar statement, Georgetown’s Chief Public Health Officer said that an on-campus professor tested positive for the virus. The press release said that the individual had not been on campus since March 2 and that they are following the proper protocol for isolation.

The professor’s classroom and surrounding areas have been disinfected, according to the university’s statement. Montgomery County health officials are aware of the case and taking the precautions to notify anyone they believe was exposed.