How to Watch Wizards Guard Bradley Beal's Contract Signing Press Conference

How to watch Beal's contract signing press conference originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
Bradley Beal is staying with the Wizards after signing a new, five-year, $251 million contract to remain Washington's franchise player alongside Kristaps Porzingis, who arrived in a mid-season trade.
On Friday, the 29-year-old will discuss his supermax contract with the media, which also includes a no-trade clause. Furthermore, Beal is now the 10th player to have a no-trade clause joining LeBron James, Kevin Garnett, Carmelo Anthony, Dirk Nowitzki, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, Tim Duncan, David Robinson, and John Stockton.
Here's how to watch Beal's contract signing:
How to watch Bradley Beal's Contract Signing
What: Bradley Beal Contract Signing Press Conference
Where: Capital One Arena
When: Friday, July 8, 2022, at 12 p.m. ET
Live Stream: You can live stream Beal's press conference on NBC Sports Washington and at NBC Washington.