How to Watch Wizards Guard Bradley Beal's Contract Signing Press Conference

By NBC Sports Washington Staff

Bradley Beal is staying with the Wizards after signing a new, five-year, $251 million contract to remain Washington's  franchise player alongside Kristaps Porzingis, who arrived in a mid-season trade. 

On Friday, the 29-year-old will discuss his supermax contract with the media, which also includes a no-trade clause. Furthermore, Beal is now the 10th player to have a no-trade clause joining LeBron James, Kevin Garnett, Carmelo Anthony, Dirk Nowitzki, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, Tim Duncan, David Robinson, and John Stockton.

Here's how to watch Beal's contract signing:

What: Bradley Beal Contract Signing Press Conference

Where: Capital One Arena

When: Friday, July 8, 2022, at 12 p.m. ET

Live Stream: You can live stream Beal's press conference on NBC Sports Washington and at NBC Washington.

