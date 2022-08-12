How to Watch Washington Nationals Vs. San Diego Padres on Peacock

How to watch Nationals vs. Padres on Peacock originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

In one of the biggest trades in major sports history, the Washington Nationals dealt one of the best young players in the majors in a blockbuster deal. Juan Soto, in addition to another player who's been tearing it up in Josh Bell. Soto's trade fetched a king's ransom, as six highly-touted players were sent back to Washington.

The trade sent shockwaves throughout baseball. While the Nats did unquestionably get a slew of talent in return for the two studs, trading Soto was a hard pill to swallow for the fanbase. Those fans now get a chance to see the two former Nationals players return to Nationals Park in their new threads. The Padres come to the nation's capital for a weekend series starting Friday and concluding Sunday on Peacock.

Here's everything you need to know about the series finale on Sunday.

NATIONALS vs. PADRES HOW TO WATCH

What: Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres

Where: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

When: Sunday, August 14 at 12:05 p.m. ET

Live Stream: You can live stream Nationals vs. Padres on Peacock's Live Stream site or on the Peacock app with a login.

NATIONALS vs. PADRES TV SCHEDULE

12:05 p.m.: Nationals vs. Padres (LIVE)

NATIONALS vs. PADRES WHAT TO WATCH

Naturally, the biggest thing to watch for the in the contest is the return of Soto and Bell to Nats Park. On the flip side of the coin, though, fans should also monitor how the players the Nationals recently acquired (Luke Voit, Joey Manesses, etc.) fare against a team that's pegged to make a deep playoff run.

For the Padres, Soto has batted a stellar .357 with ten hits despite hitting just one home run in eight games thus far. Bell has batted .231 with six hits and zero homers. Will returning to their old stomping grounds kickstart the two sluggers?

NATIONALS vs. PADRES PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nationals: Luke Voit, DH: Voit (one of the players sent to the Nats in exchange for Soto/Bell) has more home runs since the trade (2) than Soto and Bell combined (1). Voit's also been hitting .292 in the DH spot with seven hits and three RBIs in seven appearances for the Curly W's.

Padres: Juan Soto, OF: Pairing Soto with Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. might be the scariest thing that's happened to non-Padres MLB teams this century. But the downside of that superteam is the fact that if this Padres team doesn't at least make a deep postseason run, would that make this whole season was a failure? With insane talent comes remarkably high expectations.