How to Watch Washington Capitals Milestone Week

How to watch Capitals Milestone Week originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2021-22 Washington Capitals season was memorable and full of milestones.

To celebrate, NBC Sports Washington is airing five games from last season as part of Capitals Milestone Week. From Monday-Friday at 7:30 p.m., a different Capitals game from last season will be shown, followed by that night's Capitals Postgame Live episode.

Monday, July 25: Capitals @ Blue Jackets (original air date: Nov. 12, 2021)

Alex Ovechkin began the 2021-2022 season in fifth place on the all-time goal list. It didn't take long for him to move up.

Ovechkin scored his 742nd career goal during Washington's 4-3 victory over Columbus, breaking a tie with Brett Hull for fourth place on the NHL's all-time goal list. Ovechkin also notched an assist in the victory.

7️⃣4️⃣2️⃣‼️



Ovi passes Brett Hull for sole possession of fourth all-time on the all-time goals leaderboard. He's now scored in 10 of 14 games 😤 #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/2Blrsks5na — NBC Sports Washington (@NBCSWashington) November 13, 2021

Tuesday, July 26: Capitals @ Red Wings (original air date: Dec. 31, 2021)

Another day, another Alex Ovechkin milestone.

Tuesday's telecast is of the Capitals' 3-1 victory over the Red Wings on New Year's Eve this past season. Ovechkin scored two goals in that contest, including his 275th power play goal, passing Dave Andreychuk for the most all-time.

WE ARE IN A GLASS CASE OF EMOTION BECAUSE THE @NHL JUST CONFIRMED OVI, IN FACT, HAS BROKEN THE ALL-TIME POWER PLAY GOAL RECORD!!!!! pic.twitter.com/DEVHRz1QwL — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) January 1, 2022

Wednesday, July 27 (6:30 p.m.): Capitals @ Flames (original air date: March 8, 2022)

The Capitals have been lucky to have one of best duos in NHL history over the past decade and a half in Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom. On March 8 this past season, the two shared the ice for the 1,000th time in their respective careers.

Washington won this matchup in thrilling fashion, overcoming a two-goal deficit in the second period by scoring three times in the third period for a 5-4 victory. Ovechkin scored twice in the contest and tied Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL's all-time goals list.

Coverage on Wednesday begins at 6:30 p.m., as Capitals Pregame Live from March 8 will be re-aired prior to the showing of Capitals-Flames. Capitals Postgame Live will be shown after the game concludes.

Thursday, July 28: Islanders @ Capitals (original air date: March 15, 2022)

One week after tying Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL's all-time goals list, Alex Ovechkin passed Jagr with career goal No. 767 in the third period against the New York Islanders.

Ovechkin's goal put Washington up late in the third period, but New York was able to tie the game and force overtime. After neither team scored in the extra period, Anthony Mantha scored the game-winning shootout goal to give the Capitals a big victory.

The goal that made history:

ALEX OVECHKIN: THIRD-HIGHEST GOAL SCORER IN @NHL HISTORYâ¼ï¸ #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/4FhO2SylQ0 — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 16, 2022

Friday, July 29: Devils @ Capitals (original air date: March 26, 2022)

The final major milestone of the Capitals' 2021-22 season belonged to Nicklas Backstrom, who scored his 1,000th career point on March 9 in Edmonton. To celebrate, the Capitals recognized his outstanding achievement on March 26 against the Devils.

In that game, Backstrom found the back of the net to break a 2-2 tie against New Jersey midway through the third period. Shortly after, fans threw commemorative nerf apples onto the ice -- which were given away in celebration of Backstrom, the franchise's all-time leader in assists (or apples, if you prefer).

ON BACKSTROMâS BIG NIGHT, HE GIVES THE CAPS THE LEAD!!



LET THE APPLES RAIN DOWN ð pic.twitter.com/9KUxa3bysH — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 27, 2022

Minutes later, after the Devils would tie the game at three, Backstrom passed to Alex Ovechkin for the go-ahead game-winning goal. It was a memorable night for the Capitals' icons.