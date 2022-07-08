How to Watch the 2022 Open Championship: Schedule, TV Channel, Field

How to Watch the 2022 Open Championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2022 British Open is gearing up to celebrate the 150th anniversary at St. Andrews Old Course in Fife, Scotland.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Last year the tournament returned following the cancelation of the 2020 edition due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Collin Morikawa beating out Jordan Spieth, who came in second.

Matt Fitzpatrick is coming off winning the 2022 U.S. Open, and the 27-year-old hopes to follow that performance up with a good showing in his native United Kingdom.

Here's everything you need to know about the Open Championship:

2022 OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP INFORMATION:

What: The 150th Open Championship (British Open) golf tournament

When: Thursday, July 14th - Sunday, July 17th

Where: Old Course at St Andrews, Scotland

TV Channel: Golf Channel, NBC, USA, Peacock

Livestream: Golf Channel Digital, NBC Sports Live

2022 OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP TV SCHEDULE:

- Thursday, July 14: 1:30 a.m.-4 a.m. ET (Peacock)

- Thursday, July 14: 4 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (USA)

- Friday, July 15: 1:30 a.m.-4 a.m. ET (Peacock)

- Friday, July 15: 4 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (USA)

- Saturday, July 16: 5 a.m.-7 a.m. ET (USA)

- Saturday, July 16: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (NBC)

- Sunday, July 17: 4 a.m.-7 a.m. ET (USA)

- Sunday, July 17: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (NBC)

2022 OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD:

The players have until 5 p.m. ET on the Friday of the week preceding the tournament to officially commit to playing.

The field is released and published by the PGA TOUR and PGATOUR.COM as soon as possible after 5 p.m. ET on that Friday.