How to Watch the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in DC, Maryland or Virginia

What to Know Watch the parade live on NBC at 9 a.m. Thursday in all time zones

Special musical guests will include Celine Dion, Idina Menzel and Lea Michele

Watch for a performance by the Radio City Rockettes and new balloons of Astronaut Snoopy, SpongeBob SquarePants and Smokey Bear

Big balloons, colorful floats and famous stars are filling the streets of New York City Thursday for the 93nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Hosted on the national holiday by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker, the three-hour event will air at 9 a.m. Thursday and run until noon. NBC will also show an encore presentation at 2 p.m.

WATCH ONLINE:

Watch the parade live on your browser by clicking here, or tapping the "Live TV" button on your mobile app, and logging in with your TV provider.

Special musical guests are expected to include Celine Dion, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele and performances from Broadway’s "Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations," "Beetlejuice," "Hadestown" and "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical."

Also watch for an expected performance by the Radio City Rockettes, as well as appearances from beloved balloons like Pikachu, Elf on the Shelf, Pillsbury Doughboy, Olaf, Trolls, as wells as new balloons which include Astronaut Snoopy, SpongeBob SquarePants and Smokey Bear.

WATCH ON NBC4:

Tune into NBC4 starting at 9 a.m. to get in on the tradition. At 2 p.m., there will be an encore presentation. Here are the full TV listings.