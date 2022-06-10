How to watch Mystics vs. Mercury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Mystics are one of the top three teams in the Eastern Conference and hope to continue their good start to the season when they welcome a struggling Phoenix Mercury team, who are below .500 to start the WNBA season. However, heading into this game, the Mystics could be without one of their star players.

After leaving midway through Wednesday's 84-82 win over the Chicago Sky with an injury, Elena Delle Donne missed Friday's game against the Minnesota Lynx for rest. Despite dealing with back spasms Delle Donne is slated to play on Sunday vs. Phoenix.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup:

MYSTICS vs. MERCURY HOW TO WATCH

What: Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury

Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena

When: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington

Live Stream: You can live stream Mystics vs. Mercury on NBC Sports Washington

MYSTICS vs. WINGS WHAT TO WATCH

From NBC Sports Washington's Tyler Byrum:

"Alysha Clark emerged from the Entertainment and Sports Arena as the leading scorer and one of the integral pieces of a defensive unit that held the Sky to 57 points in the first three quarters ..." Read More.

MYSTICS vs. WINGS PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ariel Atkins (15.8 ppg, 2.5 apg, 3.4 rpg): Atkins has had a good start to the WNBA season as she's tied for the lead on the Mystics in points per game with Delle Donne. With her teammate returning from back spasms, Washington could be leaning on Atkins a little more as the 32-year-old eases back into the starting lineup.

Skylar Diggins-Smith (18.8 ppg, 4.6 apg, 3.8 rpg): Diggins-Smith is carrying the Mercury offense, leading the team in scoring as she hopes to be the spark that can help turn their tough start to the season.