How to Watch Maryland Terrapins Baseball in 2022 College Park Regional

The Maryland Terrapins are back in the NCAA tournament and for the first time, they'll host a regional at their home ballpark in College Park as they attempt to make it to the Super Regionals for the first time since 2015.

Ranked 15th among the 16 nationally seeded programs, Maryland will host at-large opponents Wake Forest, UConn and Long Island University (LIU) in a double-elimination tournament that gets underway Friday afternoon.

The winner of the 2022 College Park Regional will advance to a best-of-three Super Regionals series against the team that emerges from the Stanford Regional, which consists of the Cardinal, Texas State, UC Santa Barbara and Binghamton.

Maryland enters June on the heels of a disappointing finish in the Big Ten tournament, where it lost to both Indiana and eventual champion Michigan despite holding the No. 1 seed. Yet the Terps earned the right to host a regional tournament anyway thanks to 45-12 record — their most wins in program history — that included a mark of 24-2 at home.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 College Park Regional.

2022 COLLEGE PARK REGIONAL INFORMATION

When is the 2022 College Park Regional?

The 2022 College Park Regional begins Friday, June 3 with Wake Forest vs. UConn at 1 p.m. ET. Maryland will follow at 7 p.m. with its matchup against LIU. Games are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday with a potential win-or-go-home game played Monday if necessary.

Where is the 2022 College Park Regional?

The 2022 College Park Regional will be hosted at Bob "Turtle" Smith Stadium in College Park, Maryland. The stadium has a seating capacity of 2,500.

How to watch the 2022 College Park Regional

All games will be available for streaming on Watch ESPN with a valid ESPN+ account or cable subscription. Select games will also be aired on the ESPNU channel.

2022 COLLEGE PARK REGIONAL BRACKET

1. No. 15 Maryland (45-12)

2. Wake Forest (40-17-1)

3. UConn (46-13)

4. LIU (37-19)

2022 COLLEGE PARK REGIONAL SCHEDULE

June 3, Game 1: #3 UConn vs. #2 Wake Forest (1 p.m. ET)

June 3, Game 2: #1 Maryland vs. #4 LIU (7 p.m. ET)

June 4*: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser (1 p.m. ET)

June 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (7 p.m. ET)

June 5*: Elimination Bracket winner vs. Winner's Bracket loser (1 p.m. ET)

June 5*: Winner of early game vs. Winner's Bracket winner (7 p.m. ET)

June 6*: Win-or-go-home tiebreaker game, if necessary (7 p.m. ET)

*Elimination game for at least one team

2022 COLLEGE PARK REGIONAL PLAYERS TO WATCH

OF Chris Alleyne, Maryland: Maryland boasts one of the best offenses in the country and Chris Alleyne is a big reason why. The center fielder paced the Terps with 22 home runs, 23 stolen bases and 75 RBIs this season on his way to winning Big Ten Player of the Year honors. Also a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes award, Alleyne hit .346 with a 1.131 OPS as a fifth-year senior.

RHP Rhett Lowder, Wake Forest: Rhett Lowder made a case for one of the best individual pitching seasons in Wake Forest history this year, going 11-3 with a 2.61 ERA and 98 strikeouts over 15 starts. He's the first player in program history to win ACC Pitcher of the Year. Lowder's best start of the year was his final one of the regular season: He threw a complete game against NC State, allowing two runs with six strikeouts and no walks.

OF Erik Stock, UConn: The Huskies won both the Big East's regular season and tournament titles behind the play of Erik Stock, a unanimous first-team all-conference outfielder who wears down pitchers with his impressive plate discipline. He led UConn in all three slash line statistics at .375/.443/.600 as he tallied 90 hits, 21 doubles and 144 total bases (all most on the team). Stock also had as many walks (31) as he did strikeouts.

RHP Joshua Loeschorn, LIU: Breaking rival Bryant's streak of seven straight seasons winning NEC Pitcher of the Year was LIU's Joshua Loeschorn, a senior out of Butler, New Jersey, who went 11-2 with a 3.02 ERA and 102 strikeouts. He enters the tournament red-hot. Over his last five outings, including a relief appearance during the NEC tournament in which he locked down his first save of the year in extra innings, Loeschorn has a 1.08 ERA.