How to Watch D.C. United Vs. Real Salt Lake

It looked like D.C. United was destined to go the entire month of August without a single win. Then, at the 11th hour (or really, the last day of the month), a Steve Birnbaum strike in the 57th minute vs. New York City FC lifted the Black and Red to a 2-1 victory, giving their unfortunate month at least some silver lining.

Since taking the win over NYCFC, D.C. United drew 0-0 vs. Colorado on Sunday and now have just five games remaining in their 2022 campaign. They won't be making the playoffs--in fact, they have the worst record in the MLS and at this point have their eyes set on next season. But first, a home matchup vs. Real Salt Lake awaits them on Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the match on NBC Sports Washington.

D.C. United vs. Real Salt Lake How To Watch

What: D.C. United vs. Real Salt Lake

Where: Audi Field, Washington D.C.

When: Saturday, September 10, 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: D.C. United vs. Real Salt Lake will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington (NBC Sports Channel Finder) and broadcast in Spanish on Telexitos.

Live Stream: You can live stream D.C. United vs. Real Salt Lake on NBC Sports Washington's live stream page and on the NBC Sports App.

D.C. United vs. Real Salt Lake TV Schedule

9:00 PM: D.C. United Pregame

9:30 PM: D.C. United vs. Real Salt Lake (LIVE)

D.C. United vs. Real Salt Lake: What to watch

It seems as though, over the last 180 minutes of game time, D.C. United has at least temporarily figured out a way to halt their poor defensive efforts on the pitch. Before the win over NYCFC, the Screaming Eagles had been outscored 11-2 in their previous four matches. They've righted the ship of late, though, allowing just one goal in their last two games. Can they continue the streak on Saturday vs. Salt Lake?

It's an interesting question. Real Salt Lake, believe it or not, is one of just three teams in MLS with a dead-even goal differential: 38 goals scored, 38 goals allowed. They sit at sixth place in the Western Conference, and with just six games to go in their own regular season slate, Real Salt Lake has much more stock in Saturday's result than their opponent.

D.C. United vs. Real Salt Lake Players to watch

Sofiane Djeffal, Midfielder, D.C. United (0 goals, 0 assist in 24 appearances): Defense will be the name of the game for D.C. United on Saturday if they'd like to walk out of Audi field with a win. Enter Sofiane Djeffal. The defensive midfielder leads the team with 23 tackles on the season and could be the key to stymying Real Salt Lake's deft attack.

Sergio Cordova, Forward, Real Salt Lake (8 goals, 2 assists in 28 appearances): Cordova is RSL's best attacker and leads the team with eight goals on the campaign. Before putting up goose eggs vs. LAFC on Sunday, Cordova registered at least one goal or assist in four of his previous five appearances.