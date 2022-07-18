How to Watch D.C. United Vs. FC Bayern Munich

How to watch D.C. United vs. Bayern Munich originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

FC Bayern Munich will kick off its U.S. summer tour with a club friendly match against D.C. United on Wednesday.

The Red and Black have gotten off to a slow start to MLS play at 5-10-3 but received a jolt with the hiring of Wayne Rooney as head coach. Rooney isn't yet on the sidelines due to visa issues, but he's been in D.C. working with the front office to recruit new players before the international transfer window closes on Aug. 4.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich will take the pitch Wednesday with Sadio Mané set to make his club debut. The Senegal native has starred for Liverpool the last six seasons with 90 goals in 196 matches played.

Here's everything you need to know before kickoff.

D.C. United vs. Bayern Munich How to Watch

What: D.C. United vs. FC Bayern Munich

Where: Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

When: Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: D.C. United vs. Bayern Munich will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington (NBC Sports Channel Finder).

Live Stream: You can live stream D.C. United vs. Bayern Munich on NBC Sports Washington's live stream page and on the NBC Sports app.

D.C. United vs. Bayern Munich TV Schedule

7:00 PM: D.C. United Audi Pregame Show (LIVE)

7:30 PM: FC Bayern Munich @ D.C. United (LIVE)

D.C. United vs. Bayern Munich Players to Watch

Ola Kamara, Forward, D.C. United (7 goals, 0 assists in 17 MLS matches this season): Coming off a match in which he scored the equalizer in stoppage time to force a draw, Ola Kamara is one of the most exciting players on DCU.

Serge Gnabry, Forward, FC Bayern Munich (15 goals, 5 assists in 34 Bundesliga matches in 2021-22): Following the departure of leading goal-scorer Robert Lewandowski, the pressure will be on Mané and Serge Gnarby to carry the scoring load.