How to Watch D.C. United Vs. Colorado Rapids

With D.C. United entering their final six games of the 2022 regular season, a home matchup against the Colorado Rapids looms as Wayne Rooney's squad goes for a second-straight win.

The Black and Reds haven't enjoyed a very successful 2022 campaign, but were able to take down New York City FC on Wednesday thanks to a pair of goals from Ola Kamara and Steve Birnbaum. Colorado enters the fixture coming off a 4-1 loss to Nashville.

D.C. United vs. Rapids How To Watch

What: D.C. United vs. Colorado Rapids

Where: Audi Field, Washington D.C.

When: Sunday, September 4, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: D.C. United vs. Colorado Rapids will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington (NBC Sports Channel Finder) and broadcast in Spanish on Telexitos.

Live Stream: You can live stream D.C. United vs. Colorado Rapids on NBC Sports Washington's live stream page and on the NBC Sports App.

D.C. United vs. Rapids TV Schedule

7:00 PM: D.C. United Pregame

7:30 PM: D.C. United vs. Colorado Rapids (LIVE)

D.C. United vs. Rapids: What to watch

D.C. United may be in last place in the Eastern Conference, but this is a winnable matchup against Colorado. The Rapids are currently 11th in the West at 8-8-12 and have lost their last two matches by a combined score of 10-1. Colorado has not won a match since August 6 against Minnesota.

It also doesn't hurt that D.C. United just beat a top-four team in the East in New York City FC. Confidence could be building in Rooney's locker room with a chance for the club to finish the 2022 season much better than they started it.

New designated player Christian Benteke, a longtime fixture in the Premier League with Liverpool, Aston Villa and most-recently Crystal Palace, made his United debut with 17 minutes off the bench vs NYC FC. The 31-year-old Belgian striker had to wait nearly a month after signing for his work visa to come through.

D.C. United vs. Rapids Players to watch

Ola Kamara, Forward, D.C. United (9 goals, 1 assist in 26 appearances): Kamara was D.C. United's leading goal-scorer in 2021 but hasn't scored at the same level this season. However, after scoring two goals in each of D.C.'s last two matches, Kamara could be rounding into peak form late.

Diego Rubio, Midfielder, Colorado Rapids (12 goals, 5 assists in 24 appearances): Rubio leads Colorado in goals and is tied for the team lead in assists with five. If D.C. United is going to win a second-straight match, they'll need to contain Rubio.