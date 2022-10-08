How to Watch Commanders Vs. Titans Week 5: TV Channel, Start Time, Odds

How to watch Commanders vs. Titans in Week 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Commanders need a win. Desperately.

Washington has lost three straight contests since their Week 1 win over Jacksonville, most recently taking a rough loss to the Dak Prescott-less Cowboys in Dallas in Week 4. Now, the Burgundy & Gold return home to take on the Tennessee Titans in a colossal Week 5 matchup.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Of note for Sunday is the fact that Washington will be missing some key players. Jahan Dotson has been ruled out with a hamstring issue, while the Commanders' offensive line continues to battle multiple injuries. The good news? Rookie running back Brian Robinson will make his regular-season debut after being shot in an attempted carjacking less than two months ago.

Here’s what you need to know before Robinson's miraculous comeback is made complete on Sunday:

What time do the Commanders play the Titans in Week 5?

Kickoff between the Commanders and Titans is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 9, at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

What TV channel is the Commanders vs. Titans game on?

The Commanders-Titans matchup will air live on CBS. Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst) and Amanda Renner (sideline) will be on the call.

Tune in to NBC Sports Washington for Commanders Pregame Live at 12 p.m. ET, which you can stream live here and in the MyTeams app.

Head to NBC Sports Washington Plus after the game for Commanders Postgame Live.

How to stream Commanders vs. Titans live online

Live stream: FoxSports.com, NFL+

Mobile app: Fox Sports app, NFL mobile app, Yahoo! Sports app

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

How to listen to Commanders vs. Titans on the radio

Station: BIG 100 (WBIG-FM 100.3)

Are the Commanders favorites against the Titans?

The Titans are listed as 1.5-point favorites over the Commanders, according to our betting partner, PointsBet.

Spread: Commanders +1.5

Over/under: 43

Moneyline: Commanders -105, Titans -110

What is the weather forecast for Commanders vs. Titans Week 3?

NBC Washington forecasts a sunny day on Sunday, with a high of 66 degrees, low of 48 degrees and 0% chance of rain.

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.