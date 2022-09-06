How to watch Commanders at Jaguars Week 1: TV channel, start time, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Commanders will open their 2022 NFL regular season by hosting second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Commanders not only have a new name, but they also have a new signal-caller in Carson Wentz. He was acquired via trade in the offseason after a struggling year with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021. He showed consistency in his preseason start, and now he has the opportunity to show he can be all that and more for Washington.

Hosting the Jaguars could be a golden opportunity for the Commanders to begin the season on a winning note, with the Jaguars finishing the 2021 season with a 3-14 record. It will also be Lawrence’s chance to bounce back from a lackluster rookie season where he threw 12 touchdowns and finished tied with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for the most interceptions among all quarterbacks with 17.

The Jaguars and the Commanders have met seven times, with Washington leading the series 6-1. The two teams last met on Dec. 16, 2018, in Jacksonville, and it was Washington that walked away with a 16-13 win. But will the team be able to walk away with a Week 1 win?

Here is everything you need to know about Washington's opening game:

What time do the Commanders play in Week 1?

Kickoff between the Commanders and Jaguars is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 11, at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

What TV channel is the Commanders game on?

The Commanders-Jaguars matchup will air live on FOX. Chris Myers (play-by-play), Robert Smith (analyst) and Jen Hale (sideline reporter) will call the Week 1 contest.

How to stream Commanders vs. Jaguars live online

Live stream: FoxSports.com, NFL Game Pass

Mobile app: Yahoo! Sports app, Fox Sports app, NFL mobile app

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

How to listen to Commanders vs. Jaguars on the radio

Station: BIG 100 (WBIG-FM 100.3)

Are the Commanders favorites against the Jaguars?

The Commanders are currently 3-point favorites over the Jaguars for their first home game of the season, according to our partner, PointsBet.

Spread: Commanders -3

Moneyline: Commanders -160, Jaguars +135

Over/under: 43.5

