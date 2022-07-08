How to Watch 2022 MLB Home Run Derby: Bracket, Odds, TV Channel

How to watch 2022 MLB Home Run Derby originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Everyone's favorite night of batting practice is upon us.

As we close in on the 2022 Home Run Derby, where a collection of the league's best sluggers try to hit as many homers as physically possible in one night, here's what you need to know about it, from the start time to the TV channel and the lineup of hitters.

How to watch 2022 Home Run Derby

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

When: Monday, July 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN

Lineup and odds

MLB has yet to announce the lineup for this year's Home Run Derby. The field typically consists of eight hitters seeded against each other in a tournament. The seeds are determined by each hitter's home run total entering the derby.

Home run derby format

There are three rounds through the bracket with a single-elimination one-on-one format, with the lower seed batting first.

Each player will have four minutes per round, and each batter is allowed one 45-second timeout in the first round and semifinals, plus two timeouts in the final round of 45 seconds and 30 seconds. If a player hits a home run that equals or exceeds 440 feet, an additional 30 seconds will be added to the clock.

However, if the second batter passes the first batter's total, the round ends, and he will be declared the winner.

Should there be a tie, players will compete in a 60-second swing-off with no timeouts allowed. If that ends and there is still a tie, they will have three-swing swing-offs until there is a winner.

Past winners

2021: Pete Alonso - Mets

2020: N/A (Canceled due to COVID-19)

2019: Pete Alonso - Mets

2018: Bryce Harper - Nationals

2017: Aaron Judge - Yankees

2016: Giancarlo Stanton - Marlins

2015: Todd Frazier - Reds

2014: Yoenis Cespedes - Athletics

2013: Yoenis Cespedes - Athletics

2012: Prince Fielder - Tigers

2011: Robinson Cano - Yankees