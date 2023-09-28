How to stargaze in DC (Yes, there's light pollution but the Harvest Moon also counts!)

Astronomical fall is here, and a Harvest Moon is rising.

So, cue the apple picking, pumpkin carving and getting lost in corn mazes as the autumn season symbolizes abundance and gratitude. Something new to add to the joy of the season: stargazing, especially as the days continue to get shorter.

The Harvest Moon, the full moon closest to the fall equinox, emerges Thursday, Sept. 28. It’s also the last supermoon of the year. A moon that traditionally symbolizes the crop is ready and winter is on the way.

As September turns into October, stargazers may catch a bright Venus or Mercury before dawn. Coming up on Oct. 21, the area will celebrate the beauty of the moon on International Observe the Moon Night.

These sights can enhance the seasonal experience of the night sky, but the visibility is dependent on light pollution and if clouds are in the forecast.

Below are some tips for stargazing from Guy Brandenburg, president and longtime member of the National Capital Astronomers, and from Kim Arcand, a visualization scientist and co-curator of the "Lights Out: Recovering Our Night Sky" exhibit at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History.

On this Science 4 Everyone, Storm Team4 Meteorologist (and Science Teacher!) Ryan Miller explains the types of light pollution and how it clouds D.C.'s view of the night sky.

Factor in the location

Can you see anything in the night sky in D.C.? As Arcand notes, no matter where you are in the world, something should be visible.

“Even in a very deep urban center, you've got the moon. And the moon is personally one of my favorite objects,” she said.

When you look at a map of Washington, D.C. on Dark Site Finder, the city is categorized by the highest level of light pollution. The light gets dimmer the farther away you get from the Beltway, according to Brandenburg.

This site uses 15 colors to depict the different levels of light pollution, with white as the brightest and black as the darkest (See how the site's color scale works.)

Keep in mind: Cloud cover and dust in the air from wildfires can also impact visibility when stargazing. See the air quality here.

Go outside and attend a stargazing event

How do you stargaze? Wait for nighttime, go outside and look up at the sky.

But actually, in D.C., you may want to go up on an apartment rooftop or out to a nearby place without much upward obstruction, like the National Mall. According to Arcand, the National Mall is a great place to observe the planets, plus it is home to the National Air and Space Museum.

“We all have the right to be able to enjoy those views, and to be able to participate in what our universe has to offer, and there are some lovely public observatories around us," Arcand said.

The National Air and Space Museum hosts several astronomy events including Observe the Sun with filtered telescopes, The Sky Tonight: Live Planetarium Show and events during the yearly Solstice Saturday. The museum’s Phoebe Waterman Haas Public Observatory is currently closed for renovations.

The museum’s Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, also hosts astronomy programs, including stargazing events. Equipment is provided while experienced members of the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club (NOVAC) and museum staff help people observe the sky.

In Rock Creek Park, the Exploring the Sky event has been welcoming amateur astronomers for 75 years. Brandenburg described the event which is coordinated by the National Park Service and NCA as "kind of a neat thing."

If you attend, visit the planetarium at the nature center for a preview of what may be visible that evening. Afterwards, walk to the Military Meadow to join the NCA members observing the sky with their telescopes.

Start with the Moon and planets

The moon is a great place for beginners to start, according to Arcand.

Take the moon and add full, super, strawberry, harvest, or even blood in front of it, and you’ve got a reason to stargaze. The most recent event was a pair of supermoons in August, which meant there was a rare blue moon. A supermoon is when the moon is at its closest to Earth and there's a full moon and a blue moon is when two full moons happen in a single month.

D.C. also had a view of the total lunar eclipse in November 2022, the last until 2025. You can join the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center for moongazing in October and take a look at NASA's Daily Moon Guide.

Once you tackle the moon, look for nearby planets as a way of introducing the night sky. The way to tell a star from a planet is the “twinkle” because stars twinkle but planets don’t, Arcand said. At certain times of the year in areas with light pollution, Venus which is a bright planet can often be mistaken for a star, she said.

“Venus is going to be a lovely example for many people regardless of where you are situated for much of the year. Jupiter, Mars, when it's nearby, and sometimes even Saturn depending on your light pollution level,” Arcand said.

Check it out: Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell once spotted Venus and a waning moon above D.C.

Perihelion — when the sun and earth are nearest each other — occurs every winter. So, why is it still so cold outside? Storm Team4 Meteorologist Ryan Miller explains.

Think about the season

Stargazing is a year-round activity, but you need to pay attention to the forecast and when star events will occur (see below for where to find what's visible in the sky.)

Fall may have the autumnal equinox and the harvest moon, but winter is the best season for stargazing, according to both Arcand and Brandenburg. Just remember to bundle up for the cold temperatures.

“Things tend to be a little drier, you can get out a little earlier and the winter just adds a little bit of a clarity to the atmosphere that makes, to me, the night sky viewing a little sharper and a little brighter,” Arcand said.

If you stay up all night long in the winter, Brandenburg said, you will be rewarded with the “remarkable” view of the sky appearing to rotate around the north star. According to NASA, the north star, or Polaris, marks the geographic north and sits close to Earth’s North Pole. It’s not too hard to spot from a city and can help people orient their directions.

In January, he often spots the Belt of Orion and the Big Dipper, two easily recognizable asterisms. An asterism is a prominent or familiar pattern of stars. They are often smaller than, and within, a constellation.

In the warmer months, Brandenburg likes to gaze at the moon and the summer triangle, an asterism made of the stars Vega, Altair and Deneb. He said these three bright stars are very obvious on summer nights in the area.

Heading into the summer, the days get longer. Some people in the area celebrate the summer solstice which marks the astronomical first day of summer. Since the days are extra long in the warmest months, Arcand recommends gazing at the stars closer to midnight for a better view of the night sky.

Consider a telescope

You won’t be able to see any galaxies with the naked eye while stargazing in D.C., according to Brandenburg. With a regular telescope, he said more objects will be visible but will still be a challenge to view.

To get around this, Brandenburg said some members of the NCA stargaze with an eVscope, a telescope that uses magnification and image processing to provide a nearly real-time look at nebulae and galaxies. This modern telescope works better in urban areas like D.C. because it was created to cut through light pollution, according to reviews.

If you are interested in creating your own telescope, Brandenburg leads NCA's telescope making workshop.

NASA revealed more images from the James Webb Telescope on Tuesday, including cosmic clouds of water and emerging stars.

Use technology

Knowing when and where to find planets and stars can be tricky. Utilizing local newsletters, free star and star/planet finder apps and websites can help.

Brandenburg recommends What’s Out Tonight which offers a sky chart, teaches users about the brightest stars and lists the best viewing times. National Capital Astronomers also has a newsletter called Star Dust which shares astronomy news, upcoming events and what planets and/or stars can be viewed in the coming month in the D.C. area.

Arcand recommends the websites Time and Date, Astronomy.com and EarthSky. They share what is visible in the sky, upcoming celestial events and informative newsletters.

Be sure to check your cellphone's app store for handy stargazing apps like SkyView. The app uses your camera and location to help you find nearby stars and constellations. Here's where to find more stargazing apps.

Visit a dark sky site

From meteor showers to asteroids, there are many celestial events that dazzle above D.C. but cannot be seen because of light pollution. If you are ready to see the night sky in all its glory venture to one of the dark sky sites nearby. The magnificence of the Milky Way will make the trip worth it.

"There are a couple of really lovely parks not that far outside of the D.C. area where you could get a glimpse of that richer detailed view of your own night sky," Arcand said.

About one hour away from D.C. is Sky Meadows State Park in Delaplane, Virginia. The park became an International Dark Sky Park in April 2021 and hosts a monthly Astronomy for Everyone event. The park is 1,860 acres, and its “unique, shielded landscape gives visitors the opportunity to view the stars away from higher levels of light pollution,” according to a Facebook post.

See your starry Sky Meadows State Park! This Sat., Aug. 19, the #Astronomy for Everyone program will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. As an #InternationalDarkSkyPark, it is an exceptional place for stargazing. #VaStateParks



Event details: https://t.co/eri3hxNcOI pic.twitter.com/R13L4aFWRR — Virginia State Parks (@VAStateParks) August 15, 2023

Additional Virginia State Parks celebrate Dark Sky Week and offer astronomy events like a Harvest Moon hike and Self-guided Dark Sky Nights.

“To get to anything like what you would think of as a dark sky, like you would see in a desert someplace without lights nearby, you have to go a long way, you have to go into West Virginia or northern Pennsylvania,” Brandenburg said.

About four hours from D.C. is Seneca State Forest, West Virginia, is known for the Thorny Mountain Fire Tower which brings visitors high above the woodlands for unparalleled views of the night sky. Go a little farther way from light pollution, to the state’s International Dark Sky Park sites: Watoga State Park, Calvin Price State Forest and Droop Mountain Battlefield State Park.

"It really inspires you with awe, at least me, it's so beautiful," Brandenburg said about stargazing.

Learn about light pollution

Light pollution is when artificial light on the ground clouds up the sky and blocks the view of stars, according to Arcand.

During the many centuries before the invention of artificial light, humans were used to having dark skies filled with stars, she said. Now, about a third of the world’s population cannot see the Milky Way, according to the website Lights Out: Recovering our Night Sky.

She said it is worth considering whether light pollution disconnects us from a part of our culture or our creative brains. If art, like The Starry Night painting by Vincent Van Gogh, would exist if there had been light pollution in the 1800s.

Left: An image from the David M. Brown Planetarium in Arlington, Virginia, shows what the sky in the D.C. area looks like with light pollution. Pictured is the Summer Triangle, the lines have been added to depict the shape of the asterism. Right: An image from the planetarium shows the D.C. area sky without light pollution. Imagine seeing an infinite number of celestial objects and the Milky Way.

“We've had thinkers and artists, scientists, and just everyday people being able to depend on the night sky, either for navigation across seas, for being able to light the way at night by the light of a full moon, or just being able to inspire them,” she said.

Did you know? Georgetown University is home to the third-oldest observatory in the U.S. The Heyden Observatory was built in 1844 and closed in 1971 due to light pollution.

Light pollution negatively impacts wildlife and disrupts the flight patterns of many birds. Lights Out D.C., a volunteer group featured in the Smithsonian’s Sidedoor podcast, said they collect hundreds of dead birds that fly into office buildings during the migration season.

"It's really a problem for not just us astronomers being selfish because we like to see the stars, but every living creature that includes plants, as well as animals, is profoundly affected by light," Brandenburg said.

Visitors can explore the potential downsides of light pollution and how much light humans need at the Lights Out: Recovering our Night Sky. exhibit until Dec. 2025.

A quick guidebook for stargazing in the DC area:

Clubs:

Places:

Planetariums:

Observatories:

George Mason University Observatory, Fairfax, Virginia

Greenbelt Observatory, Greenbelt, Maryland

Several observatories in the D.C. area are temporarily closed to the public.

Exhibits:

Do you see something that should be in this guide? Email tips@nbcwashington.com and/or share your stargazing photos at #4theScene.