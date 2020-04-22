How to Stage Your Home for Zoom

With every Zoom or Skype we do these days, we're getting a glimpse into how people live.
Some backdrops are blank, while others are full. Really full.
Red House Staging stages homes for sale and turns them into a buyers dream.
If they can stage a house, surely they can stage a Zoom right?
“I think I want my coworker to look at me with my Zoom calls and say, 'Oh, wow! I think Syd's apartment is really cute. It's kind of how I would expect her personal space to look,'” Red House Staging Senior Project Manager Sydney Gaskins said.
Gaskins said a professional looking Zoom call should be in a common space like your kitchen, living or dining room.
Don't Zoom in your bedroom. Just don’t.
To give the right look, Gaskins says it boils down to a handful of simple things:
- bright pillows
- stack of books
- plants
- candles
- artwork
“Trying to keep my mess as organized as possible makes my work head a little more clear as well," Gaskins said.
No one’s space is clean all the time, but that doesn't mean your coworkers need to see a mess.
A well-staged Zoom can not only make you look more professional, it can help you feel that way, too.