How to Stage Your Home for Zoom

With every Zoom or Skype we do these days, we're getting a glimpse into how people live.

Some backdrops are blank, while others are full. Really full.

Red House Staging stages homes for sale and turns them into a buyers dream.

If they can stage a house, surely they can stage a Zoom right?

“I think I want my coworker to look at me with my Zoom calls and say, 'Oh, wow! I think Syd's apartment is really cute. It's kind of how I would expect her personal space to look,'” Red House Staging Senior Project Manager Sydney Gaskins said.

Gaskins said a professional looking Zoom call should be in a common space like your kitchen, living or dining room.

Don't Zoom in your bedroom. Just don’t.

To give the right look, Gaskins says it boils down to a handful of simple things:

bright pillows

stack of books

plants

candles

artwork

“Trying to keep my mess as organized as possible makes my work head a little more clear as well," Gaskins said.

No one’s space is clean all the time, but that doesn't mean your coworkers need to see a mess.

A well-staged Zoom can not only make you look more professional, it can help you feel that way, too.