How to Make Your Own Desk

By NBCWashington Staff

In this tutorial provided by Woodcraft of Rockville, Chris Johnstone and Amy Bender demonstrate how to create a desk with hairpin legs using just a few materials.

Step 1: Pick your desktop material. A sheet of plywood, an old door, a butcherblock top, or live-edge slabs all work nicely.
Step 2: Trim. Johnstone then uses a high-end saw to trim the desk down to size.
Step 3: Pick your base. You can use cinderblocks, a sawhorse that you can pick up at a store like Home Depot, a toolbase, filing cabinets or hairpin legs for that mid-century modern look.
Step 4: If using plywood for the desktop, use a router or a rasp (for those not interested in using power tools) and smooth out the edges of your table base. Go around your edges a final time with sandpaper for a polished finish.
Step 5: Use a screwdriver or a screw gun to attach your hairpin legs to the base of your table.
Step 6: You can add additional customizations or leave the desk as is. Enjoy!

This article tagged under:

DIYdesktutorial

