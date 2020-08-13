How to Make Your Own Desk By NBCWashington Staff • Published 1 hour ago • Updated 54 mins ago In this tutorial provided by Woodcraft of Rockville, Chris Johnstone and Amy Bender demonstrate how to create a desk with hairpin legs using just a few materials. 6 photos 1/6 Woodcraft of Rockville Step 1: Pick your desktop material. A sheet of plywood, an old door, a butcherblock top, or live-edge slabs all work nicely. 2/6 Woodcraft of Rockville Step 2: Trim. Johnstone then uses a high-end saw to trim the desk down to size. 3/6 Woodcraft of Rockville Step 3: Pick your base. You can use cinderblocks, a sawhorse that you can pick up at a store like Home Depot, a toolbase, filing cabinets or hairpin legs for that mid-century modern look. 4/6 Woodcraft of Rockville Step 4: If using plywood for the desktop, use a router or a rasp (for those not interested in using power tools) and smooth out the edges of your table base. Go around your edges a final time with sandpaper for a polished finish. 5/6 Woodcraft of Rockville Step 5: Use a screwdriver or a screw gun to attach your hairpin legs to the base of your table. 6/6 Woodcraft of Rockville Step 6: You can add additional customizations or leave the desk as is. Enjoy! This article tagged under: DIYdesktutorial 0 More Photo Galleries Dramatic Photos: Heavy Rain Floods Roads in Prince George's Photos: Heavy Rains Open Sinkhole in Manassas Park Photos: Explosion in Baltimore Destroys Several Homes, Leaves Two Dead The Beirut Explosion in Pictures