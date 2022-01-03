How to Get Rid of Christmas Trees

It’s time to take down and dispose of Christmas trees and localities have plans to help.

In Washington, D.C., trees and greenery will be collected from the normal point of collection on trash days. The next round of leaf and seasonal collection is Jan. 10. For missed collections, call 311 and make a Christmas tree removal request.

In Montgomery County, the Department of Environmental Protection accepts Christmas trees year-round in its curbside yard trim collection. Set the tree at the curb by 7 a.m. on recycling collection day.

Prince George’s County’s Christmas tree collection runs through Jan. 31. Residents can place their trees at the curb by 6 a.m. on regularly scheduled yard trim collection days.

In Fairfax County, Christmas trees will be collected until Jan. 14. After that, schedule a brush pickup. Those whose trash is picked up by a private company need to reach out to them directly.

In Arlington, Christmas tree collection continues through Jan. 14.

Alexandria tree collection goes through Jan. 31. Christmas trees should be at the curb where yard debris is normally placed, and collection is on trash day.

Remember to remove all of decorations, lights and tinsel, and do not put trees in plastic bags.

Here are some other local counties’ tree collection rules: