How to Build a Nursery Your Baby Can Grow Into

Kiyonda Powell is a rising star in the design world with deep roots in Prince George’s County.

Known for her bold mix of color and pattern, she’s garnered national attention transforming spaces big and small.

Her work has been featured on the pages of ELLE Décor, Harper’s Bazar and House Beautiful to name a few.

And now she’s working on her most personal project yet – a nursery.

Michelle Claire Photography

“I think it’s going to be fun. I think it's going to be really unexpected for a nursery,” says Powell.

Her baby boy is due in December, but don’t expect an animal or action figure theme for his room.

Instead, she’s creating a space he can grow into. She’s mixed vintage pieces with big-box store items.

Michelle Claire Photography

But making space for baby meant moving her office out of the spare bedroom and into the dining room of her 1,200 sq ft apartment. It’s something a lot of people have had to do while working from home and creating virtual classrooms for kids.

Her advice? Look for items that can do double duty.

Michelle Claire Photography

“Definitely examine whatever nooks and crannies you have to see if you can carve out that space,” says Powell.

She says if COVID-19 has taught us anything, it’s the importance of investing in our home.