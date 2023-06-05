How sonic booms happen

Sonic booms occur when an object flies faster than the speed of sound, which is about 750 mph.

When an object flies faster than the speed of sound it become supersonic. Air reacts like fluid to supersonic objects.

As the supersonic object, like an F-16 fighter jet, travels through the air, molecules are pushed aside with great force, making a shock wave, like a boat creating a wake in the water.

The shock wave forms a cone of pressurized or built-up air molecules, which move in all directions and down to the ground.

As this cone spreads out along the flight path, the sharp release of pressure after the buildup by the shock wave is heard of as the sonic boom.

That loud, jarring noise is what many in the D.C. area heard Sunday afternoon as F-16s responded to a plane in restricted airspace.