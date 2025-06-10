How much will the DC military parade cost? Here's a tally

As the Army rolls tanks, flies planes, and marches soldiers into Washington this week, it’s your money paying for almost all of it.

According to the Army, the parade and festivities the weekend of June 14 will cost taxpayers up to $45 million.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

President Donald Trump told "Meet the Press" last month the cost is “Peanuts compared to the value of doing it.”

But what will $45 million pay for – and how does it compare to the cuts the administration is making? Here's a partial tally:

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Road repairs: The Army said it expects minimal damage to D.C. roads from tanks – but budgeted $16 million for road repairs once the parade is over.

At last check, D.C. said there was still no written agreement on paying the city back.

Soldiers' meals and expenses: The Army will bring in as many as 9,000 soldiers, according to NBC News. They would be paid their salary no matter where they are. Army Times reports they each will get $69 per day for meals and expenses. For five days, that adds up to $3.1 million.

Then there are the costs D.C. will pay upfront and then try to get reimbursed for.

Overtime pay for D.C. officers: D.C. police tell News4 they ordered every officer to work 12-hour shifts for the parade and festival. This adds up to thousands of overtime hours. According to city documents, D.C. officers earn an average of $73.75 per hour on overtime. D.C. wouldn't give exact estimates, but if each of the eligible 3,060 police officers worked a single hour of overtime, that alone would cost $225,000.

Helicopter costs: More than 50 helicopters will fly overhead – each of the helicopters cost between $4,500 and $7,000 an hour to fly, according to Defense Department records online. That doesn't include the cost of fuel for tanks and other vehicles on land.

What else could $45 million pay for?

The military parade will occur as many residents of the D.C. area bear the burden of large government spending cuts.

Just for comparison, News4 used Office of Personnel Management data to determine $45 million could cover the salary and benefit costs for 307 federal employees for a year.

The sum also would cover the full cost – and then some – of D.C.’s Tuition Assistance Program, which provides grants to high school graduates to help pay for college. Trump’s proposed budget cuts all $40 million in the program, Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton's office said in a press release.

Tanks and armored personnel carriers will be rolling along Constitution Ave. To protect the city's streets, the Army Corp of Engineers will be putting down metal plates. News4's Megan McGrath reports.

Sign up for our free deep-dive newsletter, The 4Front, to get standout News4 stories sent right to your inbox. Subscribe here.