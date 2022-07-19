How Chase Young, Montez Sweat Stack Up Vs. Other Edge Rushers in Madden NFL 23

How Young, Sweat stack up vs. other edge rushers in Madden 23 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Popular video game series Madden NFL is currently in the middle of releasing its player rankings for the 2023 version, an annual tradition that is arguably more fun than playing the poorly updated game itself.

On Tuesday, the video game released its player rankings for edge rushers. Unsurprisingly, the Commanders did not have a player crack the top 10 at the position after both Chase Young and Montez Sweat turned in underwhelming campaigns in 2021.

Young checked in at an 86 overall rating, which is a more-than-fair mark after the 23-year-old registered just 1.5 sacks in nine games last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Young was also an 86 overall in Madden NFL 22.

Young's 86 overall was tied with Carolina's Brian Burns and San Francisco's Arik Armstead for the 17th-highest rating for edge rushers. He's the third-highest rated pass rusher in the NFC East, trailing Dallas' duo of Demarcus Lawrence (90 overall) and Micah Parsons (88 overall).

Sweat was given an 80 overall rating, two points lower than the 82 overall he was in the game's 2022 version. Sweat's slight dip shouldn't come as a surprise after he totaled just five sacks in 10 games with the Commanders last season.

Here's a look at Madden NFL 23's top 20 edge rushers:

Madden NFL 23 edge-rusher ratings continued:



Danielle Hunter: 88

Micah Parsons: 88

Shaq Barrett: 88

JJ Watt: 87

Matthew Judon: 87

Maxx Crosby: 87

Arik Armstead: 86

Brian Burns: 86

Chase Young: 86

Za'Darius Smith: 86

Josh Allen (Jaguars): 85

Trey Hendrickson: 85 https://t.co/nPWp9vg8Gs — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 19, 2022

Linebacker ratings were included in Tuesday's release as well. Cole Holcomb was Washington's highest-rated player at the position, coming in at a 79 overall. 2021 first-round pick Jamin Davis was rated a 72 overall.

It's worth noting that the Commanders did receive some love from Madden when it came to the game's receiver rankings. Madden rated Terry McLaurin a 91 overall, tying him with Chargers stud Keenan Allen for the eighth-highest rating at the position. McLaurin's rating was higher than 2021 first-team All-Pro Deebo Samuel, 2021 Rookie of the Year Ja'Marr Chase, as well as standouts A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf and many others.

Running back ratings will be released on Wednesday, with cornerback and defensive line ratings coming out on Thursday. Quarterback and overall team ratings will be released on Friday.