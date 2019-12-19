How Capital One Arena’s New Mobile-Only Ticketing Will Work

Capital One Arena, home of Wizards and Capitals games and some of the biggest concerts that come to D.C., is going mostly mobile-only in 2020.

Tickets bought online will be digitally delivered for all concerts, shows and season tickets for the Wizards and Caps (beginning during the playoffs season), arena owner Monumental Sports and Entertainment announced Wednesday. That starts on Jan. 1, 2020.

Capital One Arena uses Ticketmaster as its ticketing vendor. A spokesperson for monumental says you won't necessarily need to download the Ticketmaster app, but most attendees will need to make an account with them. Event attendees can download the Ticketmaster app or log in to their Ticketmaster account via the web browser, a spokesperson said.

Customers will still be able to transfer or resell tickets through Ticketmaster, a spokesperson said. If you sell your ticket on another platform, such as Facebook or Craigslist, you will be allowed to transfer your ticket, they said.

There are options for people who don't have smartphones, but they will need to call guest services at 202-292-1988. Tickets bought at the box office will also still be paper tickets, a spokesperson said.

Monumental says the mobile-only ticket policy protects fans from scammers and will streamline entry into Capital One Arena.