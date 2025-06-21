How a Vietnam War veteran started ‘the gay corner' of DC's Congressional Cemetery

There's a pride celebration happening Saturday in an unusual venue: a cemetery.

It's the burial site of a gay rights activist whose legacy has inspired countless LGBTQ+ military members. His grave is a marker of a story about love, in a setting where the stories are usually about death.

"We want to say that we're proud to be a gay resting place," said A.J. Orlikoff, the interim executive director of the Congressional Cemetery in Southeast D.C.

Among the many historic graves at that cemetery, there's a section dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community. It's affectionately referred to as "the gay corner."

"The history here of our gay corner is really incredible, you know," Orlikoff said. "And it really does start here, with Leonard Matlovich."

Matlovich was a decorated Vietnam War veteran and gay rights activists. He was one of the first military members to purposely come out as openly gay.

"He sort of teamed up and game out in a very dramatic way in the press," Orlikoff said. "And he comes out on the cover of Time Magazine."

Matlovich's activism led to his discharge from the Air Force. He died just before his 44th birthday, of complications from AIDS.

"He really didn't want his activism to end with his life being cut short," Orlikoff said. "He believed that he could be a symbol in his death for all gay people, and he wanted his grave to be a memorial for all gay Vietnam veterans, and really all gay veterans."

He got his wish.

"When I was in the military, they gave me a medal for killing two men, and a discharge for loving one," his grave reads. The phrase has become famous, and pictures of the headstone have gone viral online.

Since Matlovich was buried in the Congressional Cemetery, many others in the LGBTQ+ community have been too.

His spot in the cemetery often hosts events honoring Matlovich's legacy. That includes Saturday's "Gays and Graves" event.

"We want to have fun, to celebrate Pride, to celebrate queer joy," said Orlikoff. "And we really feel we're well situated to do that, to celebrate with those founders of the modern gay rights movement."

The event features vendors, many of them LGBTQ+ owned, a drag story hour, and much more.

"I'm sure he sees his vision working. It worked," said Orlikoff. "It not only was it death advocacy, it was successful death advocacy. And it led to all those people again coming here together to make a statement together."

"Gays and Graves" is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Everyone is welcome.