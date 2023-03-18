Prince George's County

House Fire Displaces Family in Prince George's Co.

The fire began at 2 a.m. Saturday in the Fort Washington area

By Allison Hageman

A family has been displaced from their home in Prince George’s County after a large fire overnight Saturday, officials say.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said that a fire broke out at a home in the 1000 block of Traverse Way in Fort Washington at about 2 a.m.

When crews got to the scene they said flames were shooting through the home's roof.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

Three adults and one child were displaced, according to firefighters.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

