House committee approves bill mandating DC comply with federal immigration laws

The Republican-led House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform approved legislation Tuesday that would require D.C. comply with federal immigration laws.

H.R. 2056, introduced by Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., would mandate the District cooperate with immigration enforcement, specifically when noncitizens are held in D.C.’s jail.

“My bill enforces the District of Columbia into compliance with federal law,” Higgins said at the committee meeting. “It nullifies any statute, ordinance, policy or practice of the D.C. government which restricts any entity or official from providing citizenship or immigration status to federal state and local law enforcement.”

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., led the Democrats' opposition.

“The bill nullifies D.C. laws and policies that — like those of other jurisdictions — are in full compliance with federal law. They do not obstruct ICE from carrying out its duties,” Connolly said in the meeting.

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton spoke on behalf of District residents.

“I strongly oppose this undemocratic, anti-immigrant bill, which would nullify duly enacted laws, policies and practices of the District of Columbia,” she said.

Higgins pushed back and called D.C. a sanctuary city. — a term D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has distanced herself from since President Donald Trump was elected for a second term.

“Our nation's capital should not reflect a refusal, in fact, a mandated denial of compliance with federal immigration law,” Higgins said in the meeting.

The committee voted along party lines to approve the legislation after less than 30 minutes of debate.

The Republican-controlled House would likely approve the bill, but it would face a tougher time getting through the Senate with a narrower GOP majority.

The Senate has yet to act on a bill the oversight committee approved last year that would block D.C. from allowing noncitizens from voting in local elections. District leaders believe H.R. 2056 will have the same fate.

