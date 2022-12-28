Hours-Long Herndon Barricade Situation Ends With Suspect in Custody

A suspect is in custody after an hours-long standoff in Herndon, Virginia, authorities say.

Police received a call from someone inside a home in the 700 block of Hemlock Court claiming another person fired a gun at about 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Herndon Police said.

Officers arrived at the home and found the suspect armed holding another person hostage.

The Fairfax County Police’s SWAT Team later took command of the barricade situation.

A hostage was safely removed from the home at about 11:40 p.m. They were uninjured, according to police.

The suspect remained barricaded inside the home while armed for several additional hours. By Wednesday morning, police said the suspect had surrendered peacefully.

The identity of the suspect and their charges were not immediately released.