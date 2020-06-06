Hours-Long Barricade in Alexandria Ends With Arrest

After nearly 20 hours, a standoff between police and a woman in an Alexandria apartment ended Saturday morning with her arrest. The woman barricaded herself inside her home after firing shots at police responding to a domestic disturbance.

The incident began Friday at about 9:30 a.m. when Alexandria police were called to the 2900 block of Main Line Blvd. Police said they heard gunfire coming from the apartment when they arrived. They said shots were fired through the door at the responding officers.

The apartment complex was told to shelter in place. Some bullets ended up inside nearby apartments. Nobody was hurt.

About ten hours later, officials said the apartment door was breached, causing a loud bang, after the Special Response team was called in to help. It was still an ongoing scene at 7:30 p.m.

Another update was issued at 12:20 a.m. on Saturday to say the Alexandria Police Department had been relieved and the Fairfax County Police Department arrived as backup.

At 6:00 a.m. police said the incident was resolved. The woman was taken into custody.

All roads closed because of the incident, are now open. Residents were waiting for guidance from their leasing office to return to the building.