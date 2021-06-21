Hot, Humid Monday to Feel Near 100; Strong Storms Possible

The first day of summer will be hot and humid in the D.C. area as the heat index climbs near a sweltering 100 degrees. Strong storms are possible starting late Monday afternoon.

Storm Team4 says it will be very hot and humid by midday. By 3 or 4 p.m., temperatures will hit the low to mid-90s and it will feel hotter with the heat index.

A heat emergency is in effect in D.C. Go here to find a cooling center and get tips on coping with extreme heat.

(6/19 at 3:35PM) A Heat Emergency has been issued for the District of Columbia on June 20 and June 21. Heat index of 95 degrees is expected. Visit https://t.co/URE9GBfN7u to find a cooling center near you. Find tips to beat the heat at https://t.co/hjWz8VoxZY. #StayCoolDC pic.twitter.com/Kb7KqHHwWA — DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management (@DC_HSEMA) June 19, 2021

Clouds east, clear skies west this AM with all of us seeing some sun midday. Expect about 40%-50% chance of storms after 4pm. I don't think everybody will see storms obviously but there could be some that go severe. Hot & humid today. I am on @NBCWASHINGTON all morning! Join me! pic.twitter.com/QX6bpSxfIv — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) June 21, 2021

Now is the time to walk that dog before we heat up! Pavement temps today will warm quickly as air temps push into the lower to mid 90s. Rule of thumb: rest hand on pavement - if too hot, it could burn your pup's paws! Pay attention to this. Take a walk in the grass instead. pic.twitter.com/sNQoQOB5cN — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) June 21, 2021

Storms are possible after about 4 p.m., at a 50% chance. Heavy rain, damaging winds and even hail or a weak tornado are possible.

We’ll get some relief from the heat starting Tuesday. Temperatures will hit only 70. There’s an 80% chance of storms.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will beautiful, with less humidity and high temps in the high 70s and low 80s.

The weekend is set to be in the high 80s, with a chance of storms.

