Hot, Humid Monday to Feel Near 100; Strong Storms Possible

The first day of summer will be hot and humid in the D.C. area as the heat index climbs near a sweltering 100 degrees. Strong storms are possible starting late Monday afternoon.
Storm Team4 says it will be very hot and humid by midday. By 3 or 4 p.m., temperatures will hit the low to mid-90s and it will feel hotter with the heat index.
A heat emergency is in effect in D.C. Go here to find a cooling center and get tips on coping with extreme heat.
Storms are possible after about 4 p.m., at a 50% chance. Heavy rain, damaging winds and even hail or a weak tornado are possible.
We’ll get some relief from the heat starting Tuesday. Temperatures will hit only 70. There’s an 80% chance of storms.
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will beautiful, with less humidity and high temps in the high 70s and low 80s.
The weekend is set to be in the high 80s, with a chance of storms.
