About the Race

The ‘Hope Without Boundaries’ 5K Run/Walk is a fundraiser for the Black & Missing Foundation, Inc whose mission is to bring awareness to missing persons of color, provide vital resources and tools to missing person’s families and friends and to educate the minority community on personal safety. Proceeds from the event will go towards: funding for families of the missing, flyer distribution, financial support, victim recovery, and burial service assistance.

“The number of persons of color missing here in the Washington DC Metropolitan Area and around the country is alarming. We are holding this inspiring, family-friendly 5K to bring more attention to the countless number of missing children, parents, brothers, sisters, grandparents, and friends who might otherwise be overlooked.” – Co-Founders, Natalie Wilson & Derrica Wilson

RACE DETAILS

REGISTER FOR THE RACE