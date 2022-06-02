Hop on the Bus? Metrobus Ridership Is Up as Gas Prices Soar

More people in our area may be riding Metrobus instead of driving because of record-high gas prices.

New ridership numbers from Metro show a spike, with over 300,000 bus riders per day, compared to an average of about 200,000 per day through most of the pandemic.

Resident Farhad Maksude said he and a friend decided to take Metro on Wednesday rather than drive.

“I have a Lexus and I have a Mercedes. Both of them are big V8s. I used to fill them up for like $65 for a tank. Now it’s $100, $105, $106,” he said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Maksude joked about his friend’s choice of vehicle.

“He’s got a Prius, so he looks smart,” he said. “He wasn’t before! Now he is.”

Experts say more people may stop driving because gas prices are so high.

Metro rider Henry Gillis said he has noticed more people on Metrorail and Metrobuses.

Metro’s interim general manger, Andy Off, said Metro has a chance now to gain back riders.

“You gotta have your train on time, clean stations, bus arrives on time. Those are the things that are going to move the needle for us and get us back into a better position with our customers,” he said.

Some commuters said that in addition to high gas prices, high Uber and Lyft prices are pushing them to take trains and buses.

Gas prices may get even higher soon as oil refineries switch over to a more expensive, environmentally friendly summer blend of gasoline.