‘Homes not Stadiums' group seeks to block possible new stadium at RFK site

The deal to bring the commanders back to RFK Stadium is almost to the end zone.

News4’s Mark Segraves broke the news on Wednesday of a whopping $3 billion deal that the team and the District are still ironing out.

But there’s a group trying to block the deal.

“I honestly just feel like the public should not have to foot the bill of a billionaire’s playground,” said Kris Furnish with Homes Not Stadiums.

The group Homes Not Stadiums just filed paperwork with the D.C. Board of Elections to get an initiative put on the 2026 primary ballot that would prevent the team from building on the 180-acre campus.

“Basically, rezone this land to prohibit any professional sports arenas from being built,” Furnish said. “Instead, for prioritizing affordable housing.”

Documents obtained by News4 show the Commanders plan to put up as much as $2.5 billion and the city would chip in up to $850 million to help build infrastructure and parking lots.

The team’s owner wants everything to be finished for the 2030 season.

Fans are excited.

“It’s about time that they do something about it and I’m glad to see that the Commanders are trying to come back,” Commanders fan Janelle Westry said.

"I think it will bring some business," said Maryland resident Greg Butler. "I think it will redevelop some of the stuff that's been dormant for a long time."

But, the terms of the deal still not sitting well with homes not stadiums.

“A new stadium is not going to benefit the community,” Furnish said. “We’re not going to see the money from it — that all goes to the owner.”

Now that the paperwork has been turned in, the next step is for the board of elections to review it. If it is approved, the group will then be able to start collecting signatures.

News4 reached out to the Commanders and the Mayor’s Office and is still waiting to hear back from the Commanders.

The Mayor’s Office said it does not have any comment on the deal or the ballot initiative.