Holocaust Memorial Museum Reopens With Safety Restrictions

By NBC Washington Staff

People visit the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington DC on February 26, 2020. - The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum is the United States' official memorial to the Holocaust. Adjacent to the National Mall in Washington, DC, the USHMM provides for the documentation, study, and interpretation of Holocaust history.
ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum opened its doors to the public on Oct. 26 with new coronavirus safety restrictions. 

The museum is reopening with timed-entry tickets and requiring visitors to wear face masks. Visitors will have to go through a temperature check and answer health screening questions upon entry. 

Since its closure, the museum has updated its heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system with enhanced filtration. In addition, staff has increased the cleaning of high-touch areas.

Admission tickets are required to enter the museum. You can reserve tickets here.

