Knock Out Your Holiday Shopping at These Holiday Markets in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Get a little extra joy out of your holiday shopping by perusing these markets in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Downtown Holiday Market

Through Dec. 23, noon to 8 p.m. daily

Centered at 8th and F streets NW

This sprawling market hosts more than 150 regional makers selling jewelry, pottery, paintings and more. The annual market also has performances and food to get you in a merry mood.

Van Ness Holiday Pop Up Shop

Dec. 13-15

Van Ness Main Street (4340 Connecticut Ave. NW)

You can pick up everything you need, from artistic gifts to treat to Christmas trees. Each week has special events.

Winter Solstice Arts Market

Dec. 14, 10 a.m.

Monroe Street Market (716 Monroe St NE)

Brookland hosts several interesting vendors selling goods ranging from aromatherapy to art and upcycled clothing.

The Procrastinator's Holiday Market

Dec. 14, 12-8 p.m.

Art Enables (2204 Rhode Island Ave NE)

Browse goods from local artists or stop at a card-making station in Northeast D.C.