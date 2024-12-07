Holiday joy for children in hospice: Inside the North Pole ‘Fantasy Flight' at Dulles

Early on Saturday morning, the crowd of almost 100 kids was buzzing with excitement as they waited to board their "North Pole"-bound flight out of Dulles International Airport.

Some of the kids wore masks. Others were in wheelchairs, walked with crutches, or had lost their hair. Many are patients with Alexandria nonprofit Children's Hospice International (CHI) -- and all, though they may not know it, were celebrating what could be their last holiday with their families.

It's a sobering fact that seems at odds with the joy and enthusiasm aboard the Boeing 777 airplane. But as United Airlines said in the press release, that's exactly the point of the flight.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

"Come join us as we fly some magic into the lives of children who need it most this holiday season," United said.

And magic was provided. Flight attendants and pilots took their job very seriously as they guided passengers to their seats for the flight to NTP: North Pole International, of course.

"Did we already write our letters to Santa?" asked one flight attendant, as she walked a family through the tinsel-decorated tunnel to the plane.

"Yes," a tiny voice replied.

The flight, begun at Dulles 34 years ago in 1990, is an annual event for children battling life-threatening illnesses, and their families. While passengers don't fly to the real-life North Pole, they do actually take off, flying through the air for around 30 minutes before landing back at Dulles.

It's the first time that some of the kids involved have ever been on a plane.

"San-ta! San-ta! San-ta!" families chanted as the Boeing began to roll down the tarmac.

After some impromptu in-flight caroling, the VIP passengers landed at the "North Pole."

That's where they got to experience some extra-special holiday wonder. Goody bags galore, arts and crafts, and all the most beloved superheroes and Disney princesses awaited the kids when they disembarked their flight.

And, of course, they got to meet the man in red himself: Santa and Mrs. Claus could be seen making the rounds at the North Pole gate, greeting kids and bringing joy to families whose holiday season is heavier than most.

"What events like this really bring to the families, and the children themselves, is the chance to truly live life to its fullest right at that moment," said CHI's Patricia Dailey. That chance is something Dailey says matters, even to the kids themselves.

It's something Dailey understand on a personal level, too. Dailey is the daughter of Ann Armstrong-Dailey. Armstrong-Dailey, the founding director of CHI, spent more than 40 years showing compassion to children in hospice and their families. News4 interviewed her during last year's fantasy flight.

"You cannot overexaggerate the meaning of this event for the kids and their families," she said in 2023. "For many of the kids, it's the last Christmas with their family, to have this experience with their entire family, and to be with them."

2023 would turn out to be Armstrong-Dailey's last holiday, as well -- she passed away in May, leaving her daughter to take over her mission.

Asked if her mom is looking down and smiling on Saturday's event, Dailey said emotionally, "Oh, absolutely."

As Frozen sing-alongs and jingle bells floated through the air, and flight attendants in elf ears guided families around the Dulles gate, plenty of kids were smiling, too.

Despite the hard times, it's one day of almost-normal that will "create memories for themselves and their families that they really will cherish for the rest of their lives... whether the children are with them or not," Dailey said.