Larry Hogan

Hogan Leading Economic Development Trip to Korea, Japan

By Associated Press

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is leading an economic development trip to Korea and Japan.

Hogan announced Thursday that he will take the trip from Sept. 12-24. He says it will include diplomatic engagements and economic announcements.

The term-limited governor noted that his administration’s first overseas trade mission in 2015 included stops in Korea and Japan. He says for eight years his administration has worked to expand partnerships with key allies.

It will be the seventh and final overseas economic development mission of his two terms in office.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Hogan will lead a delegation to Seoul and Jeju Province. The governor’s office says he will sign a memorandum of understanding with Jeju Province to expand cooperation in the areas of tourism, agriculture, trade and commerce.

Hogan will also meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Hogan also will lead a delegation to Tokyo, where he will meet with executives from the Japan External Trade Organization, Hitachi, and Keidanren. He also is scheduled to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Maryland-Kanagawa sister state relationship and announce a new Maryland Global Gateway exchange.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

The News4 Rundown 2 hours ago

Remembering Queen Elizabeth II: The News4 Rundown

Curfew 1 hour ago

Controversy Surrounds Prince George's County Youth Curfew

The governor also is scheduled to meet with U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel.

Get updates on what's happening in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Larry HoganJapanEconomic DevelopmentKorea
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us