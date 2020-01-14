Maryland

Hogan Highlights Crime-Fighting and Education in Budget

By Associated Press

AP Photo/Brian Witte

Gov. Larry Hogan outlines his proposed $47.9 billion budget plan for the state of Maryland for the next fiscal year during a news conference in Annapolis, Maryland, on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Hogan highlighted funds to fight crime, improve education and protect the Chesapeake Bay. David Brinkley, Hogan’s budget chief, is standing right.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is highlighting funds to fight crime, improve education and protect the environment in his budget plan.

The Republican governor held a news conference Tuesday to talk about highlights in his $47.9 billion budget proposal for the next fiscal year, which begins in July.

The governor is releasing his entire budget Wednesday. The General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats, will have the rest of the legislative session to work on the budget before adjourning April 6.

Hogan is holding a breakfast with legislative leaders at the governor's residence Wednesday to talk about the budget.

