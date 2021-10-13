Hit-and-Run Suspect Turns Herself in After Woman Critically Injured in North Bethesda

A hit-and-run suspect surrendered to police Tuesday, five days after a 24-year-old woman was critically injured, Montgomery County police said.

Natalie Nicole Quiroz is charged with first-degree assault, reckless driving, failure to remain on scene, and other traffic-related charges, police said.

According to Vanessa Moya's mother, Moya was run over twice about 2 a.m. Oct. 7 in the parking lot of the Pike & Rose shopping center in North Bethesda.

Quiroz has been released on bond, police said.

“We are very, very, very, very sad,” Alexandria Colina-Moya, Moya's mother, told Telemundo 44. “How can the police allow her to walk away on bail when they know that a whole county, a whole state is looking for her for what she caused.”