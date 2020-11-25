Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes, Kills Man in Fairfax County

A driver fatally struck a man in Fairfax County, Virginia, Wednesday night and then drove off, police say.

The crash happened at the intersection of Backlick and Edsall roads in Springfield about 6:30 p.m., Fairfax County police said.

A man died at the scene. It's unclear at this time if he was crossing the road or in a crosswalk.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle involved and are asking anyone who saw the crash or something suspicious to call 703-691-2131.

Backlick Road is closed in both directions.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates to this developing story.