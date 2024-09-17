Hit-and-run driver hits DC officer in Southeast

A driver hit a D.C. police officer in Southeast and took off, authorities say.

The officer was hit by a vehicle in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, in the Congress Heights area, police said at about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The officer was conscious and breathing, police said. No information on the extent of the officer’s injuries was immediately released.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.

Police were searching for the suspect and vehicle. News4 video shows several officers in the block on a rainy afternoon.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.