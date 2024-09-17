Southeast DC

Hit-and-run driver hits DC officer in Southeast

The officer was hit on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, in the Congress Heights area, on Tuesday afternoon

By NBC Washington Staff

A driver hit a D.C. police officer in Southeast and took off, authorities say.

The officer was hit by a vehicle in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, in the Congress Heights area, police said at about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The officer was conscious and breathing, police said. No information on the extent of the officer’s injuries was immediately released.

Police were searching for the suspect and vehicle. News4 video shows several officers in the block on a rainy afternoon.

