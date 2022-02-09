Hit-and-Run Driver Fled Downtown DC Crash Scene on Foot: Police

A driver ran a red light in downtown D.C. Monday night, hit and seriously hurt someone, and then fled on foot, police say.

The victim, who was in another vehicle, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said Tuesday.

The hit-and-run driver and their vehicle were caught on camera and are now sought by police.

The crash occurred in the Mount Vernon Square area as the victim drove south on Ninth Street NW at about 8:35 p.m. A driver headed east on New York Avenue ran a red light, according to the initial investigation.

Photos from the D.C. fire department show a light-colored sedan with significant damage to the front end and a cracked windshield. The driver who was hurt is a woman, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

Crash with vehicle striking building 9th St & K Sts NW. #DCsBravest on scene 2 vehicles involved. 1 adult female patient being transported serious injuries. Rescue Squad checked structural integrity & determined building damage is cosmetic only. pic.twitter.com/MAk9LN0Zz5 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 8, 2022

A silent, one-minute video distributed by police shows a man in dark clothing alongside a silver minivan that appears to have a large, white decal on the passenger door.

Anyone with information on the crime, driver or vehicle of interest is asked to contact police.