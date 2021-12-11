Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes Child on Bicycle in Northeast DC

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a child on a bicycle in the Kingman Park neighborhood of Northeast D.C. Friday.

Disturbing video shows a car speeding around a corner, right by Blow Pierce Elementary School, and clipping a child on 21st and Gale streets NE. It is not known if the child is a student at the school.

The child can be seen flying off the bike, then immediately getting back up and running over to an adult who was biking behind them.

The driver does not stop. A suspect description was not immediately provided.

D.C. police said the victim was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries. The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating.

The speed limit at the intersection is 25 mph, and there are stop signs both ways. But Saturday evening, News4's Aimee Cho witnessed numerous cars ignoring those signs.

This incident happened just an hour after another child was hit in front of a school in Congress Heights.