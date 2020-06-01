The leaders of a historic church near the White House say they are praying for the nation to heal after the building was damaged when violence erupted following anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests in Washington, D.C.

D.C. Firefighters found a fire in the basement of St. John's Episcopal Church on Sunday, authorities said. A large fire also burned outside the church at one point.

The more than 200-year-old church sits at 16th and H Streets NW, near Lafayette Park and the White House, where demonstrators clashed with police throughout the weekend.

The protective glass over a stained-glass window was broken, church leaders said in a statement. The stained glass was not damaged. Graffiti stained the building's yellow and white exterior.

The church is a National Historic Landmark known as the "Church of Presidents" and says every president since James Madison has attended a service at St. John's.

Church leaders said there was no damage inside the buildings and they were able to secure the most valuable items inside.

"Please pray that our country can heal the wounds laid bare by the tragic and unnecessary death of George Floyd," Rector Rev. Rob Fisher and two wardens of the church wrote in an email.

Fisher said his heart is heavy but hopeful and wrote in support of peaceful protesters.

"Our community and our country are in anguish and unrest. And yet, we can see that thousands of people are lifting their voices and organizations are engaging in peaceful, meaningful action to ensure the life of George Floyd and countless others are not lost in vain," the letter read.

The church will repair the physical damage when it's possible to do so.

Peaceful demonstrations were followed by some attendees clashing with police outside the White House. Many defied D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's 11 p.m. curfew.