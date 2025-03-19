Arlington National Cemetery

Historian raises concerns over Arlington National Cemetery website DEI removal

Historian Kevin Levin said the revomved pages were valuable tools for educators across the country

By Walter Morris, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Arlington National Cemetery said it is updating its website to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order to remove all mentions of Diversity Equity and Inclusion, or DEI.

A prominent historian is raising concerns over the removal of educational materials and pages highlighting African American, Latino and women veterans.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

“Arlington embodies an incredibly important history for all Americans,” said Boston-based historian Kevin Levin.

It’s sacred ground with a rich history that leaves many visitors, like Angie O'Donnell and her family, speechless.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

“It makes me feel in awe of people that have done this and who have sacrificed and it makes me feel grateful,” said O’Donnell, who is visiting from Florida.

Now as thousands of spring breakers make their way to Arlington National Cemetery to pay their respects, some worry, the cemetery’s website has become the latest casualty in an ongoing culture war.

“I was tipped off by a fellow teacher,” Levin said.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Trump administration 2 hours ago

Letters sent to some fired probationary federal workers reinstating them

Immigration 4 hours ago

Wife of man deported from Maryland says he has protected status, isn't in a gang

He and the military news outlet Task and Purpose were first to report prominent pages with specialized educational themes have gone missing afterTrump's executive order banning DEI.

“Subjects like the civil war, women’s history, even hispanic history, reconstruction…” Levin said.
“Walking tours of Arlington National Cemetery, profile pages of prominent Black Americans, prominent women in American history who are buried at Arlington, and those pages have either been deleted or… essentially walled off.”

For example, an archived version of the website from January shows “African American history at Arlington,” but now that page is no longer there under the “Themes” section of the website.

Levin said those pages have become valuable tools for educators across the country.

“Not every teacher can bring their students to a place like Arlington National Cemetery… But you can bring a little bit back to your classroom.”

In a statement to News4, a spokesperson for Arlington National Cemetery said, “We are actively working to update our educational content in compliance with Executive Orders issued by the President and Department of Defense Instruction. We want to clarify that no service members have been permanently removed from the ‘Notable Graves’ section of our website.The individuals from prior categories such as ‘African American History, Hispanic American History, and Women’s History’ can be found in other categories such as ‘Prominent Military Figures’ or ‘Science, Technology & Engineering,’ based on the person’s historical contribution to our nation.”

“Perhaps they will be republished at some point as they claim they will,” Levin said. “But we don’t know what those revised lesson plans will look like.”

This article tagged under:

Arlington National CemeteryTrump administrationMilitary
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us