Historian looking for missing rare engraving with signatures of past 8 presidents and first ladies

An author and historian said he lost a valuable piece of presidential memorabilia near the White House Monday.

Carl Sferrazza Anthony has had the past eight presidents and first ladies sign a card known as an engraving. He had just picked it up at the White House where the signatures of President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden had been added, but then it disappeared.

Anthony said he knows the card was with him at the restaurant Teaism on nearby H Street NW.

Anthony said he went from Lafayette Square to McPherson Square to Scott Circle.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

He hopes someone who knows where it is will come forward.

“Somebody who does know who it is and has a good heart and wants to return it,” he said. “But there’s also the possibility that it got swept away by the elements and ended up in the gutter.”

He is offering a reward for the return of the engraving.