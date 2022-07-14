High School Music Teacher Accused of Inappropriate Conduct With Teen

A high school music teacher was arrested for alleged inappropriate conduct with a teenager, according to the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office.

A 16-year-old boy’s mother reported a Culpeper County High School teacher was “possibly grooming” her son, according to the sheriff. She said he gave her son a cellphone and rides home.

Craig Alexander Smith, 47, admitted giving the boy a cellphone and requesting nude photos of him, according to the sheriff.

Smith is charged with use of communication systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Culpeper County Public Schools is aware of the arrest of Mr. Smith,” Sheriff Scott Jenkins said. “As always, [Superintendent] Dr. [Anthony] Brads and CCPS are completely cooperative in this investigation.”

Smith was appointed choir teacher at Culpeper County High in 2022.