High-Rise Fire Sends Smoke Over Montgomery County

A large fire at an apartment building sent smoke over parts of Montgomery County on Tuesday.

The fire broke out before noon at Montrose Road and Rockville Pike. Thick smoke could be seen in North Bethesda and Rockville.

Chopper4 footage showed the smoke plume from 15 miles away.

#BreakingNews from #Chopper4 HVAC FIRE on the roof of the Monterey Apartments, 5901 Montrose Road at #Rockville Pike, smoke plume visible for over 15 miles. Swift work by MoCo Fire getting it under control @nbcwashington @mcfrsPIO @CordellTraffic pic.twitter.com/VN3SAlniIA — ʙʀᴀᴅ ꜰʀᴇɪᴛᴀꜱ (@Chopper4Brad) April 27, 2021

No one was injured, a spokesman for the Montgomery County fire department said.

A piece of machinery on the roof of the building caught fire, and firefighters were able to put it out.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

