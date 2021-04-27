Montgomery County

High-Rise Fire Sends Smoke Over Montgomery County

Thick smoke could be seen in North Bethesda and Rockville

By NBC Washington Staff

Montgomery County fire
Chris Defibaugh

A large fire at an apartment building sent smoke over parts of Montgomery County on Tuesday.

The fire broke out before noon at Montrose Road and Rockville Pike. Thick smoke could be seen in North Bethesda and Rockville. 

Chopper4 footage showed the smoke plume from 15 miles away.

No one was injured, a spokesman for the Montgomery County fire department said. 

A piece of machinery on the roof of the building caught fire, and firefighters were able to put it out. 

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. 

