HGTV's Erin and Ben Napier Welcome Baby No. 2

Erin Napier and Ben Napier's next project? Parenting their brand-new baby.

The HGTV stars, who restore houses with a Southern flair on their series "Home Town," announced that they welcomed their second child, a little girl, in an Instagram post Sunday.

"Mae," Erin captioned the post, which included three separate Polaroid photos of the couple with their daughter.

The designers, who got married in 2008 after meeting in college, are already parents to their 3-year-old daughter, Helen.

The duo shared the news with People, telling the magazine, "While we are excited to have another daughter to love, we are more excited to see the bond she and Helen will have. They're already so in love with each other!"

Mae is named after Erin's Aunt Mae. She was born on Saturday morning.

The couple announced they were expecting a second child in April. Erin shared a video of the family's special moments in a post explaining their decision to keep the news private.

"By now most of you know that in just a few weeks we will be adding another little face to our home videos and photo albums," Erin began her post. "Just like Helen did, her little sister has made it easy to keep her secret by being tiny even now, and I'm deeply thankful that we've had almost 8 months of keeping this our news just for our family and close friends."

Erin said that part of the reason she wanted to have a second child was for Helen to have a sibling.

"Last spring, I put away the changing table supplies because I no longer had an infant," she continued. "I put it away in the guest room closet and then I cried because I thought how lonesome Helen must feel up there in her crib beside an empty room every night. A few weeks later, I watched my daddy and his brother standing at my grandmother's graveside. Two men with many differences strengthened each other. Two men who knew her better than any of us ever could. Siblings do that, they know and remember and keep the stories of a family alive. And we wanted that for Helen. Someone to stand with her when we can't someday."

Now, Helen will always have her little sister by her side.